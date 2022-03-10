Atari has purchased video game database Moby Games

HQ

If you love video games, chances are that you have been using Moby Games at some point. The site started in 1999 and is basically a very comprehensive video game database that could be compared to IMDB at it easily tells you which people have been involved in making games, shows screenshots from older titles, offers both trivia and facts about all kinds of games (retro, indies and AAA), and so on.

Now GamesIndustry.biz reports that Atari has bought Moby Games. While this could be worrisome, it seems like Atari is planning on continuing running the site as today and let it keep it's integrity. Atari CEO Wade Rosen has this to say:

"The Moby Games community has played a sustained and important role in the documentation, celebration, and preservation of video games, and supporting Moby Games allows us to give back to the community and contribute to its growth and success.

It's important to Atari that Moby Games retains every bit of its integrity, and we're committed to supporting the site in ways that improve the experience for both contributors and users."

Jeremiah Freyholtz has been the general manager of Moby Games since 2013 and will keep his position, and he says:

"I am confident this transition will allow Moby Games to remain an important community-driven project and that Atari's involvement best positions us for long-term stability and success."

Have you been using Moby Games and what do you think about the site and this deal?