Atari has called on indie developers for pitches for a new Bubsy game

While some major game companies are looking at acquiring modern IP and developers, like Microsoft is doing with Activision Blizzard King and Sony PlayStation with Bungie and Destiny, Atari instead turned its attention to the past.

A few months ago, Atari acquired a massive slate of old IP, including the rights to the Bubsy games. Why are we bringing this back up? Because while speaking with MinnMax (thanks, Game Developer), Atari CEO Wade Rosen has now put out a call among indie developers, asking them to pitch ideas for a brand new game in the series.

Specifically, Rosen states that he is looking for pitches that are "interesting, innovative, and tongue-in-cheek," and that "the last thing anyone wants is a really generic platformer these days."

This no doubt means that one of Atari's first moves with this broad treasure trove of newly acquired IP includes bringing back the platforming series.

Would you play a new Bubsy game?