Atari has acquired Intellivision

HQ

Atari has been on a bit of an acquisition spree as of late, picking up a variety of developers and IP that many of the largest publishers don't seem to be as concerned about. This includes a variety of brands and franchises that were popular in the 80s and 90s, and now Atari has also picked up a console manufacturer too.

That's right, Atari has acquired Ninte... Only kidding. Atari has purchased Intellivision Entertainment LLC, the maker and distributor of the Amico game console. The announcement press release mentions that this deal will see Intellivision continue to develop and distribute the platform and that with a licence from Atari will now expand its offering with new versions of Intellivision games on the system.

Atari will aid in this process by expanding the physical and digital distribution of legacy Intellivision games, and will also explore opportunities to create new games and licence out brands in an effort to grow Intellivision's properties.

"Atari has been a valuable partner and we have every confidence they will be a responsible steward of the storied Intellivision brand," said Phil Adam, CEO of Intellivision Entertainment. "We look forward to our expanded collaboration and the prospect of bringing a broad array of new titles to the Amico family gaming platform."

Atari also purchased the rights to over 200 titles as part of this deal, further cementing Atari as a software IP titan.