Atari Gaming is shifting its focus away from mobile and free-to-play games

After several attempts to try and crack the video game industry once more, Atrai has decided to make a major shift to its business strategy. The company has decided to move away from mobile and free-to-play titles and it has decided to focus its attention instead on premium content. This sadly means that several of its free-to-play mobile titles like Roller Coaster Tycoon Stories, Ninja Golf, and Crystal Castles will either be sold off or removed from sale entirely.

When commenting on this shift in focus, Atari CEO Wade J. Rosen, said: "Our intent with any gaming experience is to provide accessible and joyful moments of meaningful play." He additionally added: "That's the core of Atari and what binds our history with our future. To that end, we feel that premium gaming is better representative of this type of gaming experience and the Atari DNA."

Apparently, it won't be long until we see the result of this shift in focus. Atari has revealed that the first premium releases will be arriving before the end of this financial year, which if you are unaware, ends on March 31, 2022. These releases are said to be available for the company's recent PC-based system, the Atari VCS.

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.