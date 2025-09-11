Atari CEO teases video game adaptations: "There's lots of opportunity in that space"

HQ

With the ever growing number of video game adaptations out in the wild or in active development, and with the immense treasure trove of IP that Atari maintains stewardship over, one has to wonder if Atari has any grand visions for conquering Hollywood.

This was a question we also directly posed to Atari CEO Wade Rosen during Gamescom, where we asked about whether adaptations are an area that Atari sees opportunity.

"Yes, definitely. Definitely we do," Rosen replied. "I can't speak to it more than that, but yeah, certainly there's lots of opportunity in that space. You know that, that, it's... I think when we're on the outside and we see, you know, a season of The Last of Us or a movie come out, it's like, oh yeah, like it's out. That must've been greenlit, you know, like 12 months ago. These things are in development for half a decade usually. So that'd be the only thing I would say is it's a long process. A lot goes into it, but absolutely. We, you know, that's a side of the house that means a lot to us and one that I care about personally."

So needless to say, it certainly isn't out of the equation for Atari's logo to pop up on cinema screens in the future, but as for what we can expect on this front, could an Asteroids, Lunar Lander, Bubsy, RollerCoaster Tycoon, Missile Command, or Yars movie be on the horizon? Or perhaps something from its recent slate of acquired IP from Ubisoft...