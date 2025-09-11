Atari CEO on getting back into the console race: "We do not in any way compete with Microsoft or Nintendo or Sony"

HQ

Atari is back, right? The legendary game company is making new games and frequently debuting new hardware, albeit retro-geared gadgets. So, does this mean that Atari has grand ambitions to once again return to the mountaintop of the games world, directly competing with Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, and the other titans of the modern day? While the ambition is likely there to some degree, it's not at all on Atari's mind as of the moment, something that CEO Wade Rosen affirmed to us during an interview at Gamescom.

We asked the Atari boss about whether there's any chance that Atari will look to compete with the core console makers and ever look to launch a new and modern device. He told us very clearly that this is "absolutely not" the case, and that the focus continues to remain on retro products, especially for the hardware sector.

In full, Rosen stated: "Absolutely not. Absolutely. No, I want to look right in the camera and be very honest. Definitely not. We do not in any way compete with Microsoft or Nintendo or Sony. Great partners. No, I mean, we partner with them on a lot of projects. I'm always very careful to make that clear.

"No, we really love living in this space. I think the way we view it is like a lot of these classic consoles are viewed as dead consoles. They're viewed as legacy hardware. And what I realised just from myself, but also before coming to Atari and here, people are still making games for the 2600 and the 7800 and, you know, the Genesis and the Nintendo and the Game Boy. I mean, you can pretty much go to almost any, even the Jaguar and the Lynx have new games made for them. And so are these dead consoles or are these living ecosystems? And so that was really our desire.

"Like this first to give fans a way to play classic cards that doesn't involve, you know, a CRT television or a lot of modding and a retro thing trying to get this into a digital TV, but to really find an easy way to immediately dive back in to things that they love, to cards they have, and then to give the community more of an outlet to sell their, the games that they're making, to bring those to market, to have a bigger player base that can appeal to.

"So yeah, we treat it as a living ecosystem. And I think that's, I think of all the major game companies that have had hardware over the years, that's probably the innovation there is realising that these old systems aren't, are actually not dead at all, but they're living ecosystems. And if we want, we can bring them back and continue to function. And I think they have a place in modern society."

You can catch the full interview with Rosen below, where we also talk about the return of Bubsy, if Atari is looking to expand and grow other older licenses, and more.