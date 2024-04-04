Atari buys the rights to Roller Coaster Tycoon 3

Atari has just spent $7 million buying the rights to Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 from its developer, Frontier. Now, that means Atari is the considered the sole publisher for every game in the simulation series.

Like the rollercoasters you create in-game, Rollercoaster Tycoon has had its fair share of ups and downs throughout its history, but Atari boss Wade Rosen believes its onwards and upwards from here on out.

"As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Rollercoaster Tycoon with [series creator] Chris Sawyer, I am really pleased that we can unite this important and successful title in the series with the rest of the franchise," he said in a statement (thanks Eurogamer.)

We're not sure what the future of Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 will be following this purchase, but it's clear Atari still has plans concerning the franchise as a whole.