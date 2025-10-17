Atari announces new retro console called Intellivision Sprint

HQ

The word retro means different things to different people. If you're a bit younger, Xbox 360 might feel retro, while others have fresh memories of it and think more of Mega Drive or even NES. But of course, there were consoles long before that. Like Atari 2600 (VCS) and Intellivision, which were launched in the late 70s and had the gaming world's first real console war.

But last year, that war was finally put to an end when Atari bought up the remains of Intellivision, and now an Intellivision console is coming, from Atari. It's almost like Nintendo releasing a Sega console, or Microsoft releasing the next PlayStation.

The device is called Intellivision Sprint and comes with 45 built-in Intellivision titles, complete with controller overlays for each title:



45 Built-In Games including Boulder Dash, Shark! Shark!, Baseball, and more.



Easily connects to modern TVs and monitors with HDMI.



2 Wireless Controllers: classic disc controllers have been updated to be wireless and rechargeable. Simply dock into the console to charge.



Overlays for every game, each with new designs. Includes 2 overlays for each game, overlays are double-sided.



USB-A port can connect original Intellivision II and II controllers (with adapter). Can also be used to play additional games (sold separately).



You can read more on Atari's website, check out which games are included, and even pre-order your own unit for $149.99. Intellivision Sprint launches in early December, and below you'll find both a presentation video and some pictures of this beauty.

Are you old enough to remember Intellivision, and have you ever played on one?