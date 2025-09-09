Atari announces an official portable retro gaming unit
We highly doubt Atari Gamestation Go will be a serious threat to Switch 2, but it sure looks like something the fans will love.
If you are into retro gaming, there is no shortage of hardware to choose from, with some (like Evercade) having standalone cartridges and other coming with a selection of pre-installed titles. My Arcade is a good place to browse if you are looking for retro hardware, and now they have announced a new thing - Atari Gamestation Go.
It is being launched together with Atari, who describes the unit like this:
"Take retro games everywhere you go. Play over 200 console and arcade games, including arcade classics Balls of Steel and PAC-MAN, and five games from Atari's neo-retro Recharged series. An amazing six different controls are packed into this beautifully-designed handheld - paddle, trak-ball, d-pad, bumpers, numeric keypad, and classic gamepad buttons (A,B,X,Y) - allowing you to play every game with the controls it was designed for."
It is currently not confirmed for Europe, but we hope a beauty like this will get a global release eventually. It retails for $179.99 and you can check out some images below. Head over to Atari to read more.