Atari announces a portable gaming unit

HQ

Pleasantly enough, it seems that portable gaming is making a comeback on a broad front after the success of the Switch in particular, but also Steam Deck and the many PC-based gaming devices released in recent years.

We know that both Microsoft and Sony are working on their own units, but there are of course others who are interested in the idea, not least Atari. They have now announced Atari Gamestation Go, which actually manages to stand out from the crowd in several ways - mainly due to the selection of control methods.

Not only does the unit have a D-pad, analog stick and four buttons on the front, but it also has a trackball, a knob (something really old Atari controllers had) and a numeric keypad. The controls you use will be illuminated so you can easily see which ones to use.

We'll learn more about the device at CES 2025 next week, but in the meantime, you can check out the first trailer below for a quick look. We're looking forward to learning more about games, pricing and the like, because it does seem like an unexpectedly fun creation, doesn't it?