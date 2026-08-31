Atari and Activision are re-releasing twelve Atari 2600 cartridges

HQ

Many of us are eagerly awaiting the launch of the Neo Geo AES+, a new version of one of the most iconic game consoles of all-time. It will also be released alongside ten reissues of classics from the platform, but it will play older games as well.

Perhaps Atari and Activision has taken a cue from this concept, as they've now announced they'll be releasing a batch of Atari 2600 cartridges. These will work with both the original consoles and the more modern reissues (Atari 2600+ and Atari 7800+). The games will be released both as separate standard editions and as more lavish collector's editions.

Beyond the sheer joy of seeing a console originally launched in 1977 get new releases once again, the collaboration with Activision is a delight for anyone familiar with gaming history. Activision was actually founded as a spin-off from Atari, and it became a major player thanks to its games for the Atari 2600.

You can see all the games being re-released in the image below, and they'll be sold for $35 each. We also have a presentation video to share.