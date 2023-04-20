Atari acquires more than 100 titles from the 80s and 90s

HQ

Atari is looking to the past for its future, as the games company has now announced that it has acquired the rights to more than 100 PC and console titles from the 80s and 90s.

As for why Atari has invested in acquiring these titles, the company notes in a press release: "Atari will seek to expand digital and physical distribution of the classic titles, create new games based on the IP, and explore brand and merchandising collaborations."

For those wondering just what kinds of IP that Atari has now acquired, the release notes a few niche names such as Bubsy, Hardball, Demolition Racer, 1942: Pacific Air War, F-117A, and a few others.

"This is a deep catalog that includes groundbreaking and award-winning titles from Accolade, Infogrames and Microprose," said Atari CEO Wade Rosen. "Many of these titles are a part of Atari history, and fans can look forward to seeing many of these games re-released in physical and digital formats, and in some cases, even ported to modern consoles."

To add to this, Atari has announced that it has also acquired the trademark to the Accolade and GTI brands, with the aim of committing to a "multi-year effort to transform the company behind one of the world's most iconic brands."

Atari signs off by saying that its "vast library of IP is the vault from which new and exciting game development ideas are pulled - reinventing old classics, reimagining storylines, and developing entirely new narratives inspired by the games that set the course for an entire industry," suggesting that it'll be leaning on these older names as it sets a course for the future.