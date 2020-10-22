Atari about to release a portable Pong

You're watching Advertisements

We know, we've also suffered from the fact that it is near impossible to bring our Pong arcade anywhere we go? Fortunately, Atari has a solution to this several decades old problem. We're talking about Mini Pong Jr., which is a 30 cm long Pong arcade with a 7.9 inch LCD screen.

You can play both versus the AI and and locally to humiliate your friends with your flawless Pong skillz. We can also look forward to retro sound effects and the classic paddle controller. You can power it with either batteries or USB cable. Unfortunately, it's only announced for Asia and North America at the moment, but we think it will launch here as well as Atari doesn't seem to hate Europeans.

Pong was originally released back in 1972 and became an instant superhit. It is actually one of very few games from this early era of our industry that is just as fun today as it was back then.