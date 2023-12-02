Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is getting 12 new 2600 games next week

These include prototypes, homebrews, and official titles.

HQ

The library within Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is set to expand next week with the introduction of 12 new 2600 titles. Joining the collection on 5th December, these yet-to-be-revealed games include prototypes, homebrews, and official titles. Within the following post on X, Atari has left a few cryptic hints as to what the new titles might be.

This appears to be only the first in a string of updates for the collection, as Atari has confirmed that further games and behind-the-scenes content will be coming in future.

What games would you like to see added to Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration?

