Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is getting 12 new 2600 games next week

The library within Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is set to expand next week with the introduction of 12 new 2600 titles. Joining the collection on 5th December, these yet-to-be-revealed games include prototypes, homebrews, and official titles. Within the following post on X, Atari has left a few cryptic hints as to what the new titles might be.

This appears to be only the first in a string of updates for the collection, as Atari has confirmed that further games and behind-the-scenes content will be coming in future.

What games would you like to see added to Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration?