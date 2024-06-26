Atari 50 getting 39 new free games as part of the Expanded Edition

HQ

Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection originally launched in 2022, giving players access to 103 games from the classic Atari machines including the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and more. A free update in 2023 added 12 more games.

Now, in 2024, the Expanded Edition brings a whopping 39 new titles to the collection, and it adds two new timelines - The First Console War and The Wider World of Atari. For any interested video game historian, this will feature old adverts, interviews, and artefacts.

The game releases on the 25th of October for Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Owners of Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection will get the extra 39 games when the Expanded Edition launches.

Thanks, VGC.