Atalanta, Madrid, Paris and Galatasaray suffer but reach Champions League round of 16

The Champions League matches on Wednesday February 25 started with a surprise: Atalanta came from two goals behind from last week to beat Borussia Dortmund: 4-1 victory, 4-3 in aggregate.

Following Tuesday's shocking elimination of Inter Milan by Bodo/Glimt, Atalanta seemed to pave the way for a resurgence of Italian teams, because Juventus, three goals down, managed to equalise the knockout with a 3-0 in regular time, with one player less. However, Galatasaray managed to score twice in the added time to avoid going to penalties, leaving Atalanta as the only Italian team in the top 16 of the Champions League.

Also on Wednesday, Real Madrid came from behind with goals by Tchouameni and Vinícius to beat Benfica 3-1 on aggregate, while Paris Saint-Germain ended the French play-off 2-2 with Monaco, but passed with 5-4 on aggregate.



Atalanta 4-1 Dortmund (4-3)



Juventus 3-2 Galatasaray (3-5)



PSG 2-2 Monaco (5-4)



Real Madrid 2-1 Benfica (3-1)



Having completed the knockout play-off, with big teams like Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and Benfica eliminated, and some surprises like Galatasaray and Bodo/Glimt, it's all set for the draw on Friday, with these potential pairings.