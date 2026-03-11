At least six dead and five injured after bus fire in Switzerland

HQ

At least six people have been killed and five others injured when a bus caught fire on Tuesday evening in the small town of Kerzers, in Switzerland's Fribourg canton, about 20 km (12 miles) west of the capital, Berne.

The fire broke out around 6:25 pm local time on the main street of the town. Videos shared on social media showed flames shooting several metres from the bus windows, with thick black smoke rising into the sky.

Fribourg cantonal police confirmed that three of the injured were seriously hurt. "The police are currently treating the fire as a man-made incident, and even a deliberate act," said Sergeant Frederic Papaux, though authorities have not specified whether terrorism is suspected.

