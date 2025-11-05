At least seven dead after UPS cargo plane crashes into fireball on takeoff from Louisville

HQ

A UPS wide-body cargo plane erupted into a fireball moments after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday, killing seven (including all three crew members aboard) and injuring 11 on the ground. Flames from the crash ignited multiple fires in an industrial corridor near the airport, forcing authorities to halt flight operations through the night.

The triple-engine MD-11 plane was bound for Honolulu and fueled for an 8½-hour flight. Officials reported that some debris appeared to show one engine separating from the aircraft before it crashed. The cause of the fire and the crash remains under investigation.

Fires and fatalities on the ground

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg confirmed four fatalities on the ground. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the total death toll is at least seven and expected to rise, with several survivors suffering significant injuries. Fires affected nearby industrial facilities, including a petroleum recycling center and an auto parts business. Authorities warned residents in the immediate area to stay indoors due to air-quality hazards.

The FAA and the NTSB are leading the investigation. The 34-year-old plane had been in service with UPS since 2006. UPS said contingency plans are in place to minimize disruptions to its operations. Louisville's Worldport (the company's global air cargo hub) is central to its network, handling more than 300 flights and about 2 million packages daily.