At least four new SteamWorld games under development

While the SteamWorld series go back to 2010 and started with SteamWorld Tower Defense, it was three years later with the launch of SteamWorld Dig for Nintendo 3DS (more formats followed later) that the series got it's big breakthrough. Since then, we've gotten another three great games like SteamWorld Heist and most recently SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech from 2019.

Since then, it's been quiet. But this does not mean the series is retired. Quite the opposite as it turns out to be a short break. The Swedish developer Image & Form (nowadays known as Thunderful) has now revealed on Twitter that they have more SteamWorld games in development, and by checking Thunderful's financial report, we can see that we're talking about at least four titles.

Two of them are launching next year (one for PC and consoles, and the other one for PC, consoles and smartphones) and two in 2023 (again one for PC and consoles, and the other one for PC, consoles and smartphones). We assume one of them will be SteamWorld Dig 3, but we here at Gamereactor are really keeping our fingers crossed that we will get a proper sequel for SteamWorld Heist.

Thanks, Resetera.