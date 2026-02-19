At least 8 skiers dead after avalanche in California

HQ

Eight skiers have been confirmed dead after a powerful avalanche swept through backcountry terrain near Lake Tahoe, authorities said Wednesday (via BBC). A ninth member of the group remains missing and is presumed dead as search operations continue in dangerous conditions.

The avalanche struck Tuesday morning in the Castle Peak area, burying a group of 15 skiers on a guided trip. Six people were rescued, two of them taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said the group included recreational skiers and professional guides returning from a three-day tour.

Heavy snowfall has complicated recovery efforts, with nearly three feet of additional snow falling since the slide, according to officials from Tahoe National Forest. Authorities warned that avalanche risk remains high and urged the public to avoid the backcountry while crews work to recover the victims...