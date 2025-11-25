At least 6 killed in Russian overnight attack on Kyiv

HQ

At least 6 people killed and 13 injured after Russia launched more than 20 missiles and hundreds of drones at Ukraine overnight, according to Ukrainian officials. One missile struck Kyiv, where residents were urged to take shelter as air-raid sirens sounded across the capital.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia fired at least 460 drones during the night, with several crossing into Moldova and Romania. He described the strikes as a "massive" attack on energy infrastructure and called on partners to maintain pressure through weapons deliveries, air-defence support and sanctions.

The attack came shortly after weekend talks in Switzerland on a revised United States peace proposal for Ukraine, and a separate meeting in Abu Dhabi between United States Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and a Russian delegation.

At the same time, Moldova confirmed that seven Russian drones violated its airspace overnight. Romania said two drones crossed into its territory, prompting the scramble of two German Typhoons and two Romanian F-16s.