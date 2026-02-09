At least 53 dead or missing after migrant boat capsizes off Libya

HQ

A migrant boat capsized off the coast of Libya on Friday, leaving at least 53 people dead or missing, according to the United Nations migration agency (via The Guardian). Only two Nigerian women were rescued by Libyan authorities, one of whom reported losing her husband, while the other said she had lost two babies in the tragedy. Both survivors received emergency medical care from International Organization for Migration (IOM) teams.

The boat had departed Al-Zawiya, Libya, around 11 p.m. on February 5, carrying migrants and refugees of African nationalities. Six hours into the voyage, it reportedly took on water and capsized north of Zuwara. The IOM described the incident as part of a continuing pattern of deadly crossings along the central Mediterranean route, often driven by human trafficking and smuggling networks exploiting migrants in unsafe vessels.

The Geneva-based agency called for stronger international cooperation to dismantle trafficking operations and urged the creation of safer, legal migration pathways. "IOM mourns the loss of life in yet another deadly incident along the central Mediterranean route," the organization said, emphasizing the urgent need to prevent further tragedies while protecting vulnerable populations attempting the perilous journey to Europe...