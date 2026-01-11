Death toll in Iran protests rises to 500

HQ

At least 500 people have been killed in two weeks of unrest across Iran, according to a US-based rights group, marking the deadliest wave of protests since 2022 and sharply raising fears of a wider regional crisis.

Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said it had verified the deaths of 490 protesters and 48 members of the security forces, with more than 10,600 arrests nationwide. Iranian authorities have not released official figures, and information has been severely restricted by an ongoing internet blackout.

The protests began over rising prices in late December but have evolved into open challenges to Iran's clerical leadership. Videos circulating online show night-time marches, street fires and clashes with security forces in cities including Tehran and Mashhad.

Tensions escalated further after Trump warned he could intervene to support protesters, prompting Iran's parliament speaker to threaten retaliation against United States bases and Israel in the event of an attack. Israeli officials said the country was on high alert, monitoring the situation closely.