At least 50 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza this Tuesday as international pressure mounts

Dozens killed in Gaza amid international calls for ceasefire and aid access.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that Israeli air strikes on Tuesday killed more than 50 Palestinians across southern and central Gaza, with homes and shelters among the main targets, according to local medical sources.

Despite allowing five aid trucks through after weeks of blockade, international leaders argue that the response falls short of the need of over two million residents. As ceasefire negotiations stall and civilian casualties rise, criticism of Israel's conduct continues to escalate.

Israeli warplanes targeted the burns department at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on May 13, 2025 // Shutterstock

