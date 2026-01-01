At least 40 killed and 100 injured in New Year's Eve explosion at Swiss ski resort bar

HQ

At least 40 people were killed and around 100 injured after an explosion and fire tore through a crowded bar during New Year's Eve celebrations at the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana in southwestern Switzerland, authorities said on Thursday.

The blast occurred around 1:30 a.m. local time at a venue called Le Constellation, where revellers had gathered to welcome 2026. Swiss prosecutors said the incident appeared to be an accident and not an attack, though a full investigation has been opened. Many of the injured suffered serious burns.

Victims include foreign nationals, according to officials in the Valais canton, and a helpline has been set up for relatives. Emergency services sealed off the area, imposed a no-fly zone and deployed dozens of ambulances and helicopters, with patients transferred to hospitals in several Swiss cities.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin expressed condolences, calling the tragedy a moment of national mourning. Authorities said forensic teams are working to identify victims and return bodies to families as quickly as possible.

Authorities:

"At the moment we are considering this a fire and we are not considering the possibility of an attack... I can't hide from you that we are all shaken by what happened overnight in Crans... Our count is about 100 injured, most seriously, and unfortunately tens of people are presumed dead."

"A lot of resources have been put into forensics to identify the victims. These resources are intended to allow us to get the bodies to the families as soon as possible... It seems to have been an accident caused by a fire, by some explosion, by some firecracker thrown during New Year's celebrations."

Guy Parmelin:

"What was a moment of joy turned into a tragedy in Crans-Montana last night, felt across the country and beyond. The Federal Council has taken note of this with deep dismay. Its thoughts are with the victims, the injured and their families and it extends its deepest condolences."