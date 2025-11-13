At least 37 dead after passenger bus falls into ravine in Peru

HQ

A passenger bus fell into a deep ravine early Wednesday after colliding with another vehicle in southern Peru, killing at least 37 people and injuring 13 more, authorities said. The bus had departed from Chala, a mining area, and was heading to the city of Arequipa.

Peru's deadly bus accidents highlight ongoing safety issues

Walther Oporto, health manager of the Arequipa region, said the bus went off the road on a curve and fell more than 650 feet to the banks of the Ocoña river. Local leaders offered condolences to the families of victims, praying for those who died and wishing speedy recoveries for the injured.

Fatal bus accidents are not uncommon in Peru. Authorities have previously banned buses from dangerous stretches such as the "Devil's Curve," after dozens died in past incidents. In 2024 alone, Peru recorded approximately 3,173 traffic-related deaths, highlighting ongoing safety challenges.