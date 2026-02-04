At least 30 people dead and around 200 injured after weeks of heavy snowfall in Japan

HQ

Two weeks of unusually heavy snow have left at least 30 people dead and around 200 injured across Japan, with officials warning the toll could rise (via The New York Times). Some areas saw snow bury homes, cause deadly accidents, and strand travelers, prompting soldiers to be deployed to clear rooftops and assist vulnerable residents.

Niigata Prefecture has been particularly hard-hit, with 12 fatalities reported, including a man in his 60s whose home collapsed under the weight of snow. In Aomori, often called the world's snowiest city, Sunday's snowfall reached 183 centimeters (72 inches), the highest in nearly 40 years. Local authorities warned of "imminent life-threatening crises" from collapsing roofs and falling snow.

Aomori (Japan) // Shutterstock

The extreme weather has severely disrupted transportation. Thousands of passengers were stranded at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, and public transit across northern and western prefectures has faced repeated delays. Videos circulating online show cars, trees, and houses engulfed in massive snowdrifts.

The emergency comes ahead of Japan's general election this Sunday. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the government was implementing disaster-response measures and urged residents to closely monitor forecasts as additional snow showers are expected in the coming days...