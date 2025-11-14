At least 3 dead after bus crashes into bus stop in central Stockholm

HQ

At least 3 people dead and 3 others injured on Friday after a bus veered into a bus stop in central Stockholm, according to Swedish police. The crash happened at 15:23 on Valhallavägen, a busy street near the Royal Institute of Technology.

Police say the driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death and bodily harm, though the cause remains unclear. They also stress that there was no indication the crash was intentional, and investigators are working to identify the victims.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on X: "People who might have been on their way home to family, friends, or a quiet evening at home. We do not yet know the cause, but right now my thoughts are primarily with those affected and their loved ones."