At least 25 National Guard soldiers have been killed after raid on Mexico's most wanted cartel boss

At least 25 members of Mexico's National Guard have been killed in Jalisco state after authorities carried out an operation targeting cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho," Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch said on Monday.

Oseguera, head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and long considered Mexico's most wanted drug lord, had a $15 million bounty on his head. His capture and death on Sunday sparked a wave of retaliatory violence, including blockades and arson attacks across several states.

Some other new details also came from Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla, who said intelligence leading to the operation came from a romantic partner of the cartel leader. Meanwhile, authorities remain on high alert as security forces seek to contain further unrest...