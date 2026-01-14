At least 25 killed after crane collapses onto train in Thailand

HQ

At least 25 people were killed and around 80 injured after a construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train in northeastern Thailand, causing it to derail and briefly catch fire, police said. The accident happened Wednesday morning in Nakhon Ratchasima province, about 230 kilometers northeast of Bangkok.

The train was traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani when the crane struck three carriages, two of which suffered the heaviest damage. Police said the death toll could rise as rescue teams continue searching the wreckage for more victims.

Transport officials said there were 195 passengers on board at the time of the crash. Images from the scene showed overturned carriages beside shrubland, thick smoke and firefighters battling flames as emergency crews rushed to free trapped passengers.

The crane was part of an elevated high speed rail project being built above the existing track. Authorities said the structure collapsed during construction and fell directly onto the passing train.

The transport minister has ordered a full investigation, while China said it was closely following the incident given the project's role in linking Thailand to Laos and eventually China. The cause of the collapse remains unclear... as Thailand grapples with one of its deadliest rail accidents in years.