At least 20 civilians killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine village Zelensky urges global allies to respond after deadly strike.

"Directly on people. Ordinary civilians. At the very moment when pensions were being disbursed," Zelensky wrote on X, after a Russian airstrike on a village in Ukraine's east killed at least 20 civilians. An hour ago, the Ukrainian leader called on international partners to increase pressure on Russia, stressing that the world cannot remain silent or idle, and he highlighted the urgent need for coordinated action from the United States, European nations, and the broader G20 community to respond to the escalating violence.