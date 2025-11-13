At least 2 dead and 18 injured after truck crashes into South Korean market

HQ

A light truck ploughed through a market in Bucheon, South Korea, on Thursday, traveling 150 metres (164 yards) along a passageway lined with stalls before coming to a halt, leaving 2 people dead and 18 injured, according to emergency officials and media reports.

Authorities said the driver, in his 60s, reversed the truck 28 metres before accelerating into the outdoor market. He tested negative for alcohol. CCTV footage showed shoppers going about their business before the truck crashed into one of the stores. Police have arrested the driver and are investigating the cause of the incident.