At least 15 migrants found dead on the coast of Libya

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At least 15 migrant bodies have washed ashore in Libya, reports Reuters. Medics explained that the corpses were found in the city of Khumas, near the capital Tripoli, and have already been buried.

The causes and other circumstances of the deaths remain unclear. The source doesn't clarify when or how the migrants died originally, only that the emergency teams recovered them. Regardless, the new incident underlines Libya's role as a dangerous migration route. Ever since the uprising in 2011, the African country has become a hot point of transit for migrants fleeing poverty or conflict, many risking deadly journeys, first across the desert, and then the Mediterranean sea.