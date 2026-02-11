At least 10 dead in shooting at Canadian high school

HQ

Ten people, including the suspected shooter, were killed after a gunman opened fire at a high school in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, in one of the deadliest mass casualty events in recent Canadian history. Police said six victims were found inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, two others at a nearby residence believed to be linked to the incident, and one person died on the way to hospital. At least two people remain in hospital with serious or life-threatening injuries, while around 25 others were treated for minor wounds.

The suspected shooter, described by police as female, was found dead inside the school from what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury. Authorities said they do not believe there are additional suspects or any ongoing threat to the public. An earlier emergency alert described the suspect as a woman wearing a dress with brown hair. Police have not confirmed how many of the victims were minors.

Tumbler Ridge, a remote community of about 2,400 people in northern British Columbia, was left reeling by the attack. The town's small police force responded within two minutes of the first call. The school, which has around 160 students aged 12 to 18, will remain closed for the rest of the week, with counselling services offered. Prime Minister Mark Carney postponed official engagements and expressed condolences, calling the shootings "horrific acts of violence."

Prime Minister Mark Carney on X:

I am devastated by today's horrific shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence.

I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly today, and in gratitude for the courage and selflessness of the first responders who risked their lives to protect their fellow citizens.

Our ability to come together in crisis is the best of our country — our empathy, our unity, and our compassion for each other.

I have connected with Premier Eby to express my condolences, and with the Minister of Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, who is coordinating the federal response.

Our officials are in close contact with their counterparts to ensure the community is fully supported as best we can. The Government of Canada stands with all British Columbians as they confront this horrible tragedy.