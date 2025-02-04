Swedish police report around ten people dead in mass shooting at adult education centre in Örebro

HQ

A devastating tragedy struck the city of Örebro, Sweden, on Tuesday, when a gunman opened fire at Campus Risbergska, resulting in what some are now calling the worst mass shooting in Swedish history.

Authorities confirm that the suspected shooter, a 35-year-old man, was among the victims. The police have ruled out terrorism as a motive and do not believe the gunman was associated with any gangs. Although no further attacks are expected, the community remains on edge as police continue their investigation.

This tragic incident marks a dark chapter in Sweden's ongoing battle against gun violence, with the country grappling with an increase in violent crimes in recent years. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed his sorrow and condolences in a post on X, calling the day "very painful for all of Sweden." The country, still reeling from increasing gun violence in recent years, is now grappling with the aftermath of one of its darkest days.