At Davos, Zelensky reminds Europe of Russia: "Get out of Greenland mode" and take charge

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a blistering address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, accusing European leaders of remaining in "Greenland mode", waiting for direction from US President Donald Trump instead of taking decisive action on Ukraine and other geopolitical crises. His remarks came as the continent grappled with the fallout from Trump's Greenland ambitions and his recent framework deal granting the US extended access to the Arctic island.

"Just last year, here in Davos, I ended my speech with the words 'Europe needs to know how to defend itself,'" Zelensky said. "A year has passed, and nothing has changed. Europe remains in Greenland mode: maybe someone somewhere will do something." The president's pointed words highlighted his frustration with what he sees as Europe's complacency, even as Ukraine continues to endure Russian attacks that cut power and heating across major cities during a harsh winter.

Zelensky called on Europe to adopt a more muscular stance against Russia, urging NATO members to strengthen their defenses and target the shadow fleets of tankers that help finance Moscow's war machine. He also criticized symbolic gestures like sending troops to Greenland, questioning the strategic value and the messages it sends to Russia, China, and Denmark. "If Putin decides to take Lithuania or strike Poland, who will respond?" he asked. "Right now, NATO exists thanks to the belief that the United States will act ... but what if it doesn't?"

Despite his critiques of Europe, Zelensky carefully avoided directly attacking Trump, even as the US president dispatched envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to advance stalled peace talks with Vladimir Putin. Zelensky acknowledged the value of dialogue but emphasized that any participation in initiatives like Trump's newly formed Board of Peace would only be possible once the war ends, noting the impossibility of sitting alongside Russia or its ally Belarus in such forums.

Looking ahead, Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine, Russia, and the United States will hold trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi this weekend, the first since Russia's invasion in 2022. While he tempered expectations, calling for Russia to be ready for compromise, he expressed cautious hope. "We will see what the result will be. It's better than to not have any kind of dialogue," he said, underscoring the high stakes for both Europe and Ukraine in a volatile moment for transatlantic diplomacy.