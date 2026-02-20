At Board of Peace launch: Trump has announced $7 billion for Gaza reconstruction

HQ

US President Donald Trump has announced that nations have pledged $7 billion toward a Gaza reconstruction fund at the inaugural meeting of his newly formed Board of Peace in Washington. The initiative aims to rebuild the enclave once Hamas disarms, a condition that remains uncertain despite a fragile ceasefire.

Trump said the United States would contribute $10 billion to support the Board's broader peace efforts, though he did not specify whether congressional approval would be required. Contributors to the Gaza fund include several Middle Eastern and Central Asian countries, while the United Nations is expected to provide $2 billion in humanitarian aid. Trump also said FIFA would raise $75 million for sports-related projects in Gaza.

Trump // Shutterstock

The proposed plan includes the creation of an International Stabilization Force to help maintain order in Gaza, led by a US general with an Indonesian deputy. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said his country could contribute up to 8,000 troops. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that Hamas would be disarmed "one way or the other."

The Board's founding membership includes Israel but no Palestinian representatives, raising questions about its inclusiveness and long-term viability. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told attendees there was "no plan B" for Gaza, warning that failure could mean a return to war.