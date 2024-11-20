ASUS's ROG Phone 9 claims to offer "unmatched gaming performance"

HQ

While the majority of smartphones are capable of playing the latest mobile games, if you're a frequent enjoyer of entertainment on the platform, you might want to take the next step in how you experience mobile gaming. If that sounds like you, the hardware gurus at ASUS' Republic of Gamers brand has a new smartphone that will no doubt pique your interest.

Known as the ROG Phone 9, the device was launched yesterday, and it claims to offer "unmatched gaming performance" all while being a "mobile masterpiece that seamlessly blends high-powered gaming with a sleek, modern aesthetic".

As per whether the ROG Phone 9 can deliver on these promises, you can catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about the gadget.