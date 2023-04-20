ASUS' Zenbook S 13 OLED will be its smallest and most compact laptop ever

HQ

ASUS has unveiled the next Zenbook laptop to join its ranks, and this one is quite a unique device. Known as the Zenbook S 13 OLED, the laptop is regarded as ASUS' slimmest and most compact laptop ever, and has also been developed with sustainable practices and materials in mind.

The laptop will be powered by a 13th Gen Intel i7 CPU, alongside Intel Iris Xe graphics, all on top of boasting up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 5200 MHz. The laptop will also support up to a 1TB PCIe 4.0x4 SSD that operates at a read speed of 6500 MB/s. All of this should mean that the laptop has a 20% performance boost over former Zenbook models.

As for the actual size and dimensions, the Zenbook S 13 OLED will be an unbelievable 1 cm thick, and will only weigh a single kilogram, making it ideal for carrying around. The chassis will be made out of a magnesium-aluminium alloy that has been military grade tested, alongside seeing the laptop made from 100% recycled materials. It will also feature a Plasma Ceramic Aluminium covering that aims to make it water resistant and eco-friendly, all while having a unique appearance.

The display for the laptop will be a 13-inch OLED panel that is fitted to a thin bezel. The panel will clock in at 2880x1800p resolution, and will boast a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 550 peak nits of brightness, meaning it should be quite the vibrant display.

Otherwise, we're told that the laptop will feature a 63Wh battery that aims to last for around 14 hours on one charge. It will also be able to charge back up to 50% capacity in 30 minutes. ASUS also shared that the laptop will have a dual-fan cooling solution, Dolby Atmos supported speaker systems that have been created alongside Harman Kardon, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, as well as a few different ports, including a HDMI 2.1, two Thunderbolt 4 USBs, a USB 3.2 Gen A, and an audio jack.

As for when the Zenbook S 13 OLED will launch, neither that nor the price of the laptop have been communicated as of yet.