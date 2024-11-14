ASUS Zenbook Duo is looking to be the master of multitasking

HQ

Laptops have been evolving over the past few years into something more and different. The conventional setup of a screen attached to a keyboard is not the only format these days, as you can now acquire multi-screen systems and ones with detachable keyboards to make them more closely resemble tablets. The ASUS Zenbook Duo is exploring both of these features.

This gadget is a dual-screen laptop that has two full-size OLED panels that are touchscreen enabled and that connect to a keyboard that can be detached when needed to turn the system into a mobile tablet. This design means that you can have a portable solution that expands to up to 19.8-inches at its peak.

To learn more about the ASUS Zenbook Duo and to see if this is the next laptop for you, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares some facts and thoughts.