Asus unveils the TUF Dash F15 at CES 2021

You're watching Advertisements

CES 2021 has now come to a close, but before the end of the show Asus has squeezed in one final reveal, a new laptop called the TUF Dash F15. This new device comes with up to a Tiger Lake 11th gen Intel i7-11375H CPU and a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, alongside a 240Hz display panel.

The display also comes with Adaptive-Sync technology and a quick a 3ms response time, and with it being only 19.9mm thin, the TUF Dash F15 comes with 16.6 hours of battery on a full charge and comes in a choice of two colours. In terms of Performance, the laptop also features up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and a 1TB NVMe PCle SSD.

The TUF Dash F15 is also fitted with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, all set in a military grade MIL-STD810H tough shell that is resistant to drops, vibrations, humidity and extreme temperatures.

No price or release date has been revealed as of yet.

You can check out the full specifications of the device at its website here.