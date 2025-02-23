Asus unveils Fragrance Mouse: A computer mouse with a scent

HQ

Computer accessories that emit a distinct scent are certainly nothing new, but a computer mouse with a compartment for essential oils is something we haven't seen before. This is exactly what Asus has introduced with its new Fragrance Mouse MD101, allowing users to freely choose their preferred scent—be it pine forest, roses, lavender, or even coffee and freshly baked bread. The container is removable and can be easily cleaned to switch scents as desired.

In terms of design, the mouse is available in white or pink, with adjustable sensitivity ranging from 1,200 to 2,400 DPI. It's powered by a single AA battery, which Asus claims can last up to a year. Connectivity is offered via Bluetooth or a wireless USB receiver, and the underside is equipped with PTFE-coated gliding surfaces for smooth movement across various surfaces. Asus has yet to announce the price for the Fragrance Mouse MD101.

Does this sound like something you'd be interested in?