Asus TUF series among first laptops to adopt 4th Gen Ryzen

Set to arrive in Q1, the updated TUF series will feature the 7nm Ryzen 4000 series of laptop CPUs. Intel versions will also be sent into circulation, although they're coming at a later date. The TUF A15 and A17 (15"&17") are set to arrive here in Q1, while the Intel-packed F15 and F17 will come later in the year and are expected to use 10th gen Intel H series CPUs.

Specs for the A series include Ryzen 4000 R9 with 8 Cores, and 16 threads, using 3200 Mhz RAM, and up to RTX2060. The display will be "IPS level" - please ditch that expression, Asus - at 144Hz on the A15 and 120Hz on the 17" model.

A bit unusual, there is a small tap on the lid, housing the webcam and easing opening of the laptop.

The keyboard is RGB, but only on some models, and it comes with 3x USB 3.2 Type-A, and a USB Type-C as well, along with HDMI 2.0b and a real Ethernet connector.

Much more interesting: Asus claims a battery life of between 8-12 hours (Web browsing/video playback) due to the use of 7nm technology combined with a massive 90Wh battery.

Prices are unavailable at the time of writing.