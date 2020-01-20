Asus talked us through the features of the ROG Z11 PC case

Even though PC chassis can seem like straight-forward and simple constructions for the average consumer, but every now and again, manufacturers come up with simple yet effective solutions to help consumers keep their hardware in top shape. We met up with Asus to chat about its upcoming PC case, the ROG Z11, at CES 2020 in Las Vegas and Asus had a trick up its sleeve this year. Namely, the patent-pending angle set-up for the motherboard. This angle exists partly to give the consumer the option to display the potentially expensive hardware within in a fancy manner as well as giving them more room for cable management behind the motherboard, offering more potential for neat management and helping out with cooling at the same time.

