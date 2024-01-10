Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Asus shows off AirVision M1 Wearable Display

A portable monitor or a non-VR, VR Google?

ASUS AirVision M1 Wearable Display is "a multi-monitor viewing experience in a pair of stylish glasses".

It uses 1080p MicroOLED displays that each deliver an eye-burning 1100 nits brightness in combination with 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

You get 57° vertical perspective field-of-view and 60% transmittance, which Asus says ensures incredibly comfortable viewing.

An "intuitive app design" goes along with it all, and AirVision M1 glasses allows you to pin the screen at a specific location.

You also get the ability to generate multiple virtual screens in 16:9, 21:9, and 32:9 formats, as well as in landscape or portrait orientation.

It's a package deal where you also get noise-cancelling microphones and speakers for immersive audio experiences.

Most interestingly, USB-C connectivity with DP-Alt mode gives compatibility with devices such as ROG Ally and console decks.

