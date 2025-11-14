ASUS says the portable Xbox has seen high demand

HQ

In mid-October, it was finally time for Asus and Microsoft to release the ROG Xbox Ally, often described as a portable Xbox. We reviewed it and were mostly satisfied, and fortunately, the main complaints were software-related, which means they are slowly but surely being addressed.

Ahead of the launch, we reported that the device was sold out in many places, but since then we haven't heard much. So how has the ROG Xbox Ally been doing? Asus has now delivered its quarterly report, and Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad has gone through it. Via Bluesky, he now writes that Asus is telling its investors that "Xbox ROG Ally X handheld has seen high demand and is in short supply."

Apparently, it is mainly the more expensive X device that is in demand, rather than the more wallet-friendly S. We don't have any actual sales figures, but Asus is working on increasing capacity, so hopefully the availability of the device will increase in the near future. Have you had the opportunity to test the ROG Xbox Ally yet, and what do you think of it?