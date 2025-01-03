Asus, Samsung, and MSI get a jump on CES with world's first 4K OLED 240Hz 27-inch monitors

HQ

While we can expect a slate of major hardware announcements to pour out from next week when CES happens and unfolds in Las Vegas, three major technology companies have decided to get the fun started a little early by announcing three new gaming monitors that each claim to be world's firsts.

Specifically, we're talking about Samsung, Asus, and MSI, each of whom have revealed their take on a 4K OLED 240Hz monitor that is only 27-inches in size.

For Samsung, this comes in the form of the Odyssey OLED G8, which claims to pack 165 pixels-per-inch for maximum picture quality and detail. This isn't actually the only monitor that Samsung unveiled, as its Odyssey OLED G6 also claims to be the first-ever OLED screen that can hit a whopping 500Hz, not that many computer systems will be able to make much use of that combination yet. The tech giant also lifted the curtain on the Odyssey 3D, which is a 27-inch monitor that provides a 3D experience without the need for 3D glasses.

Anyway, as for Asus' alternative. This is the ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM, which is a 27-inch monitor that uses a QD-OLED panel that can hit 240Hz while having a 0.03ms response time, as well as VESA DisplayHDR support, 400 True Black, 99% DCI-P3, true 10-bit colour, and even a DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 that promises an 80Gbps bandwidth.

As for MSI's version, this comes in the form of the MPG 272URX, and this offers much of the same as the Asus device, including 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, VESA, DisplayHDR True Black 400 and ClearMR 13000 certification, a regular DisplayPort 2.1 and also a more capable DisplayPort 2.1a that delivers an 80Gbps bandwidth, and OLED Care 2.0 to prevent burn-in.

The main catch right now is that none of the announcement information actually refers to a price tag for either device yet, nor when these gadgets will be released. A safe bet would be that these will be very expensive when they do make their arrival.