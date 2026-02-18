Asus ROG Xbox Ally X sees price hike due to shortages

HQ

The shortages spread across the PC industry have been affecting consumers for months already, mostly for those trying to buy new PC parts or upgrade old ones. However, now we're beginning to see gaming hardware as a whole go through stock shortages and price hikes. Just yesterday we talked about the Steam Deck being out of stock in the US.

Another handheld PC is also going through it right now, namely the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X. As initially reported by Otaku Souken and then transcribed by VGC, the Xbox handheld gaming device has seen a price increase of ¥30,000 from ¥139,800 to ¥169,800, which is an increase in USD of $196. Quite the hike, really.

It's important to note the less powerful ROG Xbox Ally is seemingly unaffected by this price hike. We also don't know if this is just a Japan-specific increase, or whether we can expect the price to change across other territories soon. As the RAM shortages aren't expected to let up anytime soon, we'll just have to wait and see if we'll soon be shelling out more cash for our gaming hardware.