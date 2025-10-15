Asus ROG Xbox Ally X

The Asus Ally handheld has now launched in an Xbox version that also has updated hardware, making it impressively powerful. So does this powerhouse handheld work as an extension of your Xbox?

Before we get into the technical stuff, let's set the scene ever so slightly. Several manufacturers over the years have attempted the feat of making their own "Steam Deck"-like, but with Windows 11 at its core, introducing more flexibility for day-to-day usage. One can argue about whether companies like Lenovo and MSI have been successful, but at the very least, many consumers have voiced their disdain for Windows 11 at the base of such devices. It's simply not optimised enough for controller inputs, and it shows. So what do you do?

Well, you seemingly do what Asus has done here; you partner with Microsoft and Xbox to create a handheld that still has the flexibility of Windows, but with a custom Xbox UI on top, to allow for easier use of Game Pass, Cloud, and the like. But has this worked?

Technical stuff first. The Xbox Ally X comes with an impressive 24GB of shared memory and 1TB of storage, 80Wh battery - putting it on par with some gaming laptops - and triggers with haptic feedback, and AMD's AI Z2 Extreme CPU. This does up to 5GHz clock speed, has 8 cores and 16 threads - which is insanely powerful for a handheld - and it's driving a 7" 1080p 16:9 format touchscreen operating at 120Hz and 500 nits maximum brightness. It's all good here, powerful specifications driving meaningful hardware, but there are problems, obviously.

So now the elephant in the room; the pricing. It is ridiculous. While the non-X version in white has a Z2A CPU, 16GB of memory, 60Wh battery, and can be bought with a 512GB drive starting at 599 Euro for the small version, this X version is 949 Euro. Ouch.

And while it does offer more storage, a higher resolution display, and a faster and more modern CPU than the competition as well as its smaller sibling, it's still close to 300 Euro more expensive and doesn't have an OLED display like some of the competition. As a matter of fact, the display is "IPS level" and not true IPS. It's an LCD and a very adequate one with decent colours (although not terribly accurate, to be honest) and a relatively high brightness, In all fairness, even while keeping expectations in check, a machine that retails for close to $1,000 in its home market really should have had an OLED. It really, really should.

The Xbox interface works great. It's easy to navigate, although I do think it is wasting a lot of space when showing game titles. Icons are easy to guess, and there is a physical button for the Xbox functionality in case you swiped it away to engage with the Windows OS hiding underneath, allowing you to use it as you would any Windows PC. And one dedicated for the many hardware settings - which I love. You will probably see this UI in more places soon, but Microsoft and Xbox has done well here, and it's a world's difference to utilise this hub compared with Windows 11, and even Asus' own hub software previously.

So insane pricing, but a great software skin, and solid specifications. But there are more mechanical issues too, I'm afraid.

The physical buttons for instance, these are, well, inadequate in my opinion. The quality of the D-pad, triggers, the sticks, and the ABXY buttons differ, in a way where I have no doubt they came from at least four different vendors, and that is not including the ones on the bottom of the machine. While the triggers with haptic feedback are smooth, solid, and well-made, it goes down from there in quality with the ABXY buttons being wobbly, feeling very cheap, and while having distinct actuation points, feel like they scrape against the internal recess of the controller body, and sometimes get stuck when you try to use them due to what feels like bad tolerance. It's not okay in a machine at this price.

It does have some hiccups I expect to be fixed upon release. The keyboard failed to auto-appear on a few occasions, but more problematic, the downloads are incredibly slow. We are talking close to a whole day to download a 150GB game. A simple mobile game took the entire evening. This is not exactly alleviated by three hours of download costing me 25% battery life.

The Xbox Cloud wouldn't launch which made me turn to Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service, which isn't really the point of a heavily Xbox-integrated device like this one. It told me I had to connect a wireless controller and then provided no option for exiting the pop-up. Come on, this is a very big part of what the intention of the machine is... It even dared to have a six-hour "please wait, updating" black screen the day before I wrote this review. It did work eventually, with Hollow Knight: Silksong running sub-55 FPS at best, and often sub-30 FPS, with an input-lag of more than two full seconds. My guess is that something is wrong with the network driver for the device, because it seems most network issues were solved 30 minutes before I handed in this review as a new Windows patch had been applied. I therefore do not expect this to be an issue if the end-user ensures that the machine is fully updated before use.

Again, these issues may be ironed out by the time you yourself purchase and use this device, but we did cross-reference with an international colleague, who confirmed some of these issues on his review device also, and we are, still, forced to review the device that arrives at our doorstep.

Performance-wise, we ran in 35W Turbo mode. This yields just over two hours of playtime, just like the competition, and allows for visual fidelity that is needed for a 7" display. The graphics were generally fluid, with vivid colours that are sleek and smooth, albeit with a few setbacks. The cooling works great, with surprisingly low noise but with a hardcore smell of something burnt at the start on the upside, where the speakers are decent, and thanks to the dedicated settings button, I ran it in Turbo mode all the time.

We used Forza Horizon 5 as the main benchmark game, as it's very consistent in FPS, with roughly 10% deviation from our 65 FPS performance target at high settings, while keeping load on CPU and GPU under 80%. This gave a thermal performance of 66 degrees. However, it did shoot up to 72 degrees on occasion, coinciding with macro-stutter in-game, suggesting that the cooling, while pleasantly quiet, is not enough in Turbo mode. That's too bad, because on high settings, 65 FPS is a fantastic handheld experience, and the 120Hz LCD screen's over-vibrant colours are spot on for an arcade racing game. Turning down to a lower power setting helps, but will also reduce your graphical horsepower, and thus your image fidelity.

Alternatively, you can customize the settings yourself, which I found useful, to find just the right mix of performance and visual quality that allows you to stay just under the thermal threshold of the device. Asphalt Legends, being a mobile game, had a better track-record with only a few times dipping to 57 FPS from 60, and keeping a steady 65 degrees in the device, which in my opinion is still higher than I would expect from a mobile game. Wild Life Extreme from 3D Benchmark gives a 6954 point score, with 72 degrees on thermals. That is by no means a bad score, as an RTX 5090-equipped laptop yields roughly 48850 in the same test despite being immensely more powerful. Cyberpunk 2077 did 46 FPS in Steamdeck setting at 72 degrees, which again indicates that the problem is limitation due to thermal issues, and not the hardware itself.

We can go over individual games, and they go back and forth, but I do feel comfortable saying pretty unequivocally that with the AI Z2 Extreme and this amount of RAM, it will give you the flexibility to play most demanding titles at the screen's resolution in 60+fps. And this is with a particularly liberal use of the settings options, as turning off light reflection and very advanced graphical features only slightly degrades the visual experience on a screen this size, while removing a very taxing workload on the processor.

I didn't expect full PC performance - well, at the price perhaps I should have - and while the ROG Xbox Ally X is able to play full-blown PC games, it is in my opinion best used with cloud gaming for newer, more demanding AAA titles, which Game Pass supports at even the most basic tier. Meanwhile, older titles, especially those that don't require an internet connection, can be played on-device. I am, however, slightly critical of the quality of some of the physical buttons and the fact that you don't get an OLED display in a very premium price tier in 2025.

While I do like the Xbox integration and the ability to use this as a complete Xbox gaming experience, the quality control needs to be taken up a notch, and in a perfect world, an updated version with an OLED screen and a more aggressive price needs to be released soon.