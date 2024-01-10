Asus ROG reveals OLED line-up of monitors at CES 2024

HQ

The new line-up of Asus monitors include the 39" ROG Swift OLED PG39WCDM, 32" PG32UCDP, and 27" PG27AQDP OLED monitors.

Fist up is a 39" ultrawide (3440x1440), 240 Hz, 800R-curved OLED gaming monitor with the short name ROG Swift OLED PG39WCDM. It has a KVM switch, USB 3.2, DisplayPort 1.4 with Display Stream Compression (DSC), HDMI 2.1 and USB-C with 90W PowerDelivery. Despite the curvature, ROG still managed to include a wall bracket.

Then there is is 32" version, ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP, the world's first dual-mode gaming monitor with that allows users to switch from 4K/240Hz to 1080p/480Hz for competitive gaming. And this is the first ROG monitor with Dolby Vision.

Last in the new line-up is the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP, claimed by Asus to be "the world's fastest 27-inch OLED monitor".

The panels are the latest model from Asus, having not only wider viewing angles, but also claimed to have 30% higher peak brightness.

The specs say 1300-nit peak brightness and DisplayHDR True Black 400. This comes along

with ELMB, and as its an OLED, 0.03 ms response time. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support is also included.

All three models come with shadow boost, Dynamic cross-hair, Variable Overdrive 2.0, and other software features to improve gameplay.